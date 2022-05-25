Kashmir: J&K High Court grants bail to PDP leader Waheed Para

After spending 17 months in custody, PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Para was granted bail by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Wednesday.

Notably, Para was first arrested under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in November 2020, three days after he filed his nomination for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). He was detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror case against former J&K police officer Davinder Singh. On January 10, 2021, a special court granted bail to Para in the NIA case, saying that the “offences, particularly falling under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), are not prima facie made out”. Para was then picked up by Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) and placed in judicial custody. The CIK is the anti-militancy intelligence wing of J&K Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

In June 2021, a special court framed charges against Para under the UAPA. Issuing bail to Para Wednesday, the court observed: “Keeping in view the totality of the circumstances and the discussion made herein above, we are of the… view that the appeal deserves to be allowed.”

The court directed Para’s release from Central Jail, Srinagar on conditions of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh as well as surety of the same amount.

The order also directs Para to make himself available to the investigating officer during the course of the probe. He is also required to take prior permission from the trial court before leaving the Union Territory. “He shall surrender his passport, if any, with the investigating officer,” the court said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Twitter, “Finally after almost two years, Waheed Para gets bail & I hope he walks out as a free man soon. Would like to thank his lawyer Shariq for fighting his case with such conviction & determination.”

People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone, who spent several months in incarceration with Para during the 2019 clampdown post the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament, said on Twitter, “What a good news that Wahid Para has been granted bail. My ex jail mate and youthful friend. He has been through tough times. I am so happy for him and his family. May Allah bless him.”