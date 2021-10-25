‘Will speak to people of Kashmir, not Pakistan’: Amit Shah after Farooq Abdullah pitches for India-Pak talks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit back at National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah for suggesting that an India-Pakistan dialogue be held.

“I saw in the newspaper that Farooq sahab has advised that the Government of India must hold talks with Pakistan. He’s an experienced man, who was once the chief minister, it’s his advice. But I want to tell Farooq sahab and all of you, that if there have to be talks, I will hold them with the people of my valley (Kashmir) and the youth of the valley,” Shah said while addressing a gathering in Srinagar,

“Why shouldn’t I talk to you? We want to talk to you, that’s why I extended a hand for friendship with the youth of the valley,” Shah added.

#WATCH I was taunted, condemned… Today I want to speak to you frankly, which is why there is no bullet proof or security here….Farooq Sahab has suggested me to speak with Pakistan but I will speak to the youth & people of Valley…: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/QsFEVtZ0hC — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2021

The Home Minister is on his maiden visit to J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. “I was taunted and condemned with harsh words. I want to speak before you openly, that’s why there’s no bullet proof glass or security” the minister said.

On Monday, Shah visited the Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district of J&K, PTI reported. Accompanied by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, he offered prayers at the temple of Mata Ragnya Devi, while donning a traditional Kashmiri pheran.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the Kheer Bhawani temple, in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo) Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits the Kheer Bhawani temple, in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

Earlier on Sunday, a BJP-led delegation of three displaced Kashmiri Pandit organisations called on Shah and demanded the construction of two-bedroom quarters for the migrant employees from the community recruited under the prime minister’s special recruitment programme in the Kashmir valley, besides security and an insurance coverage for them. They also demanded the constitution of an apex committee and a welfare board for the displaced people.