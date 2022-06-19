scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Must Read

J&K: Four militants, including two from Pakistan, killed in separate encounters

While two local militants were killed in south Kashmir's Kulgam, two Pakistani militants were gunned down in north Kashmir's Kupwara, the police said.

Written by Bashaarat Masood | Srinagar |
June 19, 2022 9:12:14 pm
J&K encounter, LeT militants killed, South Kashmir gunfight, Rajasthan bank manager murder, Jammu and kashmir, india news, Indian expressIn both encounters, a joint team of J&K Police and the Indian Army came under fire from the militants. (Representational Photo)

Four militants, including two Pakistan nationals, were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

While two local militants were killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, two Pakistani militants were gunned down in north Kashmir’s Kupwara, the police said.

Also Read |3 militants killed in Kashmir encounters

They added that heavy exchange of fire between militants and the armed forces was going on in Kupwara, while the anti-militancy operation in Kulgam was also on.

The police said that on Sunday afternoon, a joint team of J&K Police and the Indian Army launched an operation in the forests of Kupwara after inputs about the presence of militants in the area that they obtained from a militant, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, they had arrested earlier.

“During the search of a hideout, the militants started firing indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter,” a statement read. It added: “In the initial exchange of fire, one militant was killed and the arrested militant leading the search party also got trapped. In the ensuing encounter, so far two Pakistani terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed. Heavy exchange of fire is still going on and operation is in progress.”

The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the slain militants or to reveal the fate of the arrested militants who “led the forces” to the hideout.

In a separate gunfight in south Kashmir, two militants were killed after a brief exchange of fire in Kulgam. The police said that a joint team of J&K Police and the Army had cordoned off the D H Pora village of Kulgam after inputs about the presence of militants. As the joint team were zeroing in on the target, the militants opened fire trying to break the security cordon. The forces then returned fire in which the two militants were killed.

“In the ongoing encounter, two local terrorists were killed so far. They have been identified as Haris Sharief of Srinagar and Zakir Padder of Kulgam,” the police said.

Best of Express Premium
Reading RSS chief’s remarks: The vishwaguru fantasyPremium
Reading RSS chief’s remarks: The vishwaguru fantasy
Agnipath shadow looms over bypolls: From Sangrur to Azamgarh to RampurPremium
Agnipath shadow looms over bypolls: From Sangrur to Azamgarh to Rampur
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needsPremium
To rev up EV push, battery solutions per Indian needs
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...Premium
India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arr...
More Premium Stories >>

The police informed that its records show that Haris Sharief, a resident of Zaffron colony in Srinagar, was associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba, while his associate Zakir Padder was affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit. Sources said that Haris joined the militants less than a month ago.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement