Kashmir: Day after doctor tests positive, hospital asks his patients to report back

A day after a junior doctor working in Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla, become the first doctor in Kashmir to test positive for coronavirus, the hospital authorities Wednesday issued an appeal, asking patients who had visited the hospital on April 13-14 to report back.

“It is for the information of those patients who visited District Hospital Baramulla between 13/04/2020 from 10.am – 14/4/2020 upto 4.pm and have been examined by the doctor who was tested positive for COVID-19 may report directly to the hospital or call on helpline No. 7006231150 for medical advice,” reads the public appeal issued by GMC Baramulla.

It also warned people against hiding their contact history with the doctor. “It is pertinent to mention that all the patients are being contacted through their records from MRD Department. Any patient with contact history with the said doctor shall face punitive action in case of concealing the information,” it said.

Dr. Masood, Medical Superintendent District Hospital Baramulla, told The Indian Express that they have managed to trace all the 50 patients who were examined by the doctor when he was on duty at the hospital. “They [patients] will be screened as well,” he said.

Soon after the doctor was found positive on Tuesday, at least 19 people from the hospital, who were his contacts, were taken into quarantine. His family too has been quarantined.

J&K Government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal said the number of positive cases in the Union Territory has crossed 400, which includes 27 fresh cases reported from Kashmir division. “27 new cases reported today. All from Kashmir Division. Total now 407. Jammu-56 and Kashmir-351,” he said on Twitter.

