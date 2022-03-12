Kashmir: 3 militants killed in 3 separate encounters

Three militants were killed in three separate encounters in south, north and central Kashmir between Friday night and early Saturday.

The Police said that the militants belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and The Resistance Front (TRF), which is known to be a faction of the Lashkar-e-Toiba. The cops added that three gunfights between militants and a joint team of the forces were underway in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Handwara in north Kashmir and Ganderbal in central Kashmir.

On Friday night, a joint team of J&K Police, the Indian Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Chwakalan village of Pulwama after inputs about the presence of militants in the village. As the team approached the target area, the militants opened fire, while trying to break the security cordon. The team retaliated and killed one militant.

“PulwamaEncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” the police tweeted.

Barely hours after this, another gunfight broke out in Ganderbal, where militants, hiding inside Serch village of the district, started shooting at a joint team of forces which was cordoning off the area. Stating that one militant was killed during the encounter, the police tweeted: “GanderbalEncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow.”

Similar scenes were seen in north Kashmir’s Handwara district where one militant was killed in a gunfight at the Nechama Rajwar area of the frontier region early on Saturday.