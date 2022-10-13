Justice Magrey sworn in as Chief Justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey was on Thursday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh here, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Justice Magrey at a ceremony at SKICC, they added.

They warrant of appointment of Justice Magrey as Chief Justice was read out by the Registrar General of the high court, the officials added.

The ceremony was attended by politicians and senior officers of the police and civil administration.