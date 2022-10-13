scorecardresearch
Justice Magrey sworn in as Chief Justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office to Justice Magrey at a ceremony at SKICC, they added.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha with Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey during the latter's oath-taking ceremony as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, in Srinagar, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (PTI)

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey was on Thursday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh here, officials said.

They warrant of appointment of Justice Magrey as Chief Justice was read out by the Registrar General of the high court, the officials added.

The ceremony was attended by politicians and senior officers of the police and civil administration.

