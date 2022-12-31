‘Judiciary only ember of hope’: Mehbooba Mufti seeks SC intervention for justice in J&K

Saying that the “only ember of hope in these bleak circumstances is the judiciary”, former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has written to the Chief Justice of India urging the apex court’s intervention for justice, dignity and human rights for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti, in her letter to Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, has said that while the “judiciary has not inspired much confidence”, she has not lost the “unflinching faith and respect for the courts of the country.”

“I write to you with a deep sense of concern and worry about the prevailing situation in the country especially J&K. Your recent observations on the inability of lower judiciary to grant bail in ordinary cases in a functioning democracy as ours should have been adopted as a directive rather than just being consigned to a single column story churned out in newspapers,” Mufti said in her letter.

“The fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution and guaranteed to all Indian citizens are being brazenly impinged upon. Unfortunately it is these basic rights that have now become luxuries and entitlements bestowed upon only those select citizens, who toe the Government’s line on political, social & religious matters. And more worryingly, to those who actively contribute and not obstruct GOIs idea of an India where its strengths of diversity, religious pluralism and tolerance must be weeded out and crushed to lay the foundations of a one religion nation where minorities are relegated to the social, political & economic fringes”.

Mufti said the Centre has adopted an iron-fist policy in the region and has suspended the fundamental rights of the people since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019.

“In any civilised society, upholding the truth is the norm but in J&K, the freedom of expression and speech to state the obvious has become the biggest casualty. Draconian anti-terror laws like UAPA are slapped ruthlessly on flimsy & trivial grounds,” reads the letter. “All government agencies be it ED, NIA or CBI are used to hound businessmen, political leaders and even youngsters. Hundreds of our youngsters are languishing in jails outside J&K as undertrials. Their condition is exacerbated since they belong to poor families who lack the wherewithal to get legal aid and in such circumstances, the least and humane decision this government could take is to shift them to J&K”.

Giving examples of the government’s refusal to grant passports to her as well as to her family members, Mufti wondered about the plight of the common people when the passport of a former chief minister is refused.

“All this is happening at a time when the trust deficit and growing alienation has only widened since 2019. Passports, being a fundamental right, are impounded with full impunity. Journalists are being jailed and even prevented from flying out of the country. Even a Pulitzer award-winning young photojournalist was denied her right to fly abroad to receive the award. Journalists like Fahad Shah & Sajad Gul have been jailed under UAPA & PSA since over a year now for simply shining light on excesses committed by the Indian Government,” she said in her letter.

“Bail is an exception not the norm with recent examples of Stan Swamy, Sudha Bharadwaj, Siddique Kappan, Umar Khalid and countless others substantiating it. In my own habeas corpus case filed by my daughter in 2019, it took the Supreme Court well over a year to order my release while I was arbitrarily detained under PSA. Another example is my aged mother’s passport that has been arbitrarily withheld by the Government. It’s been over two years since we filed a petition in J&K High Court. Here too, we are given date after date with no decision in sight.”

“This in addition to my daughter Iltija’s and my passport being withheld for no obvious reason. I have cited these examples only to drive home the fact that if my own fundamental rights being a former Chief Minister and an MP can be so easily suspended you can well imagine the plight of common people. My mother too is the wife of a former Union Home Minister, a senior statesman and two-time chief minister and her passport was rejected on unknown grounds,” Mehbooba Mufti wrote.

Concluding the letter, Mufti said the courts of the country are her last hope and refuge and called for the Chief Justice’s intervention. “The only ember of hope in these bleak circumstances is the judiciary which only can right these wrongs. However, it saddens me to say that so far our experience with the judiciary has not inspired much confidence,” she said. “However, I choose not to be overwhelmed with pessimism and despair. I have the highest respect and unflinching faith in the courts of our country. Unfortunately, it is also my last refuge of hope in such bleak and despondent times that the judiciary will fulfil its duty. I fervently hope that with your intervention justice is delivered and the people of J&K see their expectations of dignity, human rights, constitutional guarantees and a democratic polity realised, which had inspired their forefathers to join Mahatma Gandhi’s India”.