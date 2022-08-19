J&K Waqf Board bans collecting donations by trustees at shrines

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has ordered a complete ban on collection of donation by trustees at shrines and mosques run by the Board.
Calling the collection by trustees — locally known as Muttawali — as an “unethical practice”, the Waqf Board said the ban was imposed after complaints from people about purported corruption.
A traditional system of collecting donation, this has been in practice in Jammu and Kashmir for centuries. The Board said collection of donations by trustees stood banned from Thursday — in fact, the process of removing donation boxes of these trustees began on Thursday afternoon.
The J&K Waqf Board looks after nearly 32,000 properties, including shrines, mosques and educational institutions, across the UT. A semi-government organisation, it is led by its chairperson, who is a government appointee — the current chairperson is Darakshan Andrabi, a BJP leader.
Subscriber Only Stories
The order stated: “The J&K Waqf Board is in receipt of a large number of complaints against some people receiving donations forcibly and through exploitative means at Ziayarats (shrines). Despite coming from reasonably sound economic background, such people are permanently occupying particular spots within the shrines for their activities, and there are instances when such spots are being outsources or contracted out against receipt of large sums of money that violates the sanctity of ziyarats.” It stated, “Such unethical practices damage the sanctity of sacred places, and are detrimental to the already strained finances of J&K Waqf Board.”
Such acts of “pilferage is severely limiting” the Board’s ability to perform charity and carry out activities to uplift the poor and the disadvantaged, it said.
Stating that “such people have been repeatedly warned to desist from these activities”, and that visitors have sought “stern action against such elements”, the order said, “Now a complete ban is hereby ordered on all such unethical practices across shrines of J&K UT with immediate effect.”
Calling it “unexpected”, many shrine trustees said the UT administration has disturbed a centuries-old tradition.
“Our forefathers have been running these shrines, as Imams, trustees and caretakers without any salary, for more than four centuries now,” said Shahid Jeelani Makhdoomi, whose family ran a shrine in the old city. “Madam (Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi) had assured that they would not touch us, but the order came only the next day. If there was any mistake anywhere, they should have allowed us to rectify it. We would have done that happily.”
Major projects stuck as tree felling nod awaited: L-G to Delhi CM
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
‘Scrap anti-defection law’: Independent MLA Kadu strikes a discordant note
Horoscope Today, August 19, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Uproar in Council over Bhandara rape
Adventure sports tag for Dahi Handi events
Dahi Handi returns today after 2 yrs; overwhelming response, say organisers
LoP slams govt on farmer suicides, flood situation
Mumbai: GST team nabs bizman for raising bogus invoices worth Rs 40 crore
Pune: Fraudster cheats jail guard of Rs 10k to stop ‘transfer’
9 years after murder, govt yet to frame rules under anti-superstition legislation drafted by Dabholkar
‘Astonishing way to run civic affairs’: HC pulls up BMC, builder
HDIL promoters get anticipatory bail in Bhandup hospital fire case
Reinforcing plastic ban, BMC to start taking action against eatery owners