J&K: Two militants killed in separate encounters

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police said two militants were killed in separate encounters in Pulwama and Srinagar on Friday. Police said they were both affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF).

The militants have been identified as Shahid Bashir Sheikh and Tanzeel Ahmed, both residents of Srinagar.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said that besides two specific killings, the two militants “were also collaborators in recent killings of one chemist and two teachers in Srinagar city.”

On October 5, a prominent chemist, M L Bindroo, and a street vendor from Bihar, Virendar Paswan, were killed in separate attacks. Two days later, Supinder Kour, a Sikh principal of a government higher secondary school, and her colleague Deepak Chand, a resident of Jammu, were killed inside their school in Srinagar.

“Since October 8, eight anti-terrorist operations were successfully carried out in Kashmir Valley, resulting in elimination of 11 terrorists,” the IG said. Shahid Bashir Sheikh was killed in the first encounter in Wahibug area of Pulwama. IGP Kumar said Sheikh was behind the killing of Mohd Shafi Dar, a government employee, on October 2. “One AK rifle along with ammunition was recovered from him,” he said.

Tanzeel Ahmed was killed in the second encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar. Police said he was “given the opportunity to surrender”, but he “fired indiscriminately on the joint search party” instead. He was killed in the retaliatory fire.

Police said the militant’s body was later retrieved from the encounter site. According to police, he was involved in the killing of PSI Arshid Ashraf at Khanyar area of Srinagar on September 12.