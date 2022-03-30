scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Must Read

J&K: Two LeT militants killed in Rainawari encounter

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Rainawari area of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital around midnight following a cordon and search operation in the old city, a police official said.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
March 30, 2022 8:45:42 am
J&K encounter, Rainawari encounter, Jammu and kashmir, LeT militants killed, J&K police, Indian expressInspector General of Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said one of the militants was carrying a 'press card'.(PTI/Representational)

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rainawari area of the city on Wednesday, police said.

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Rainawari area of Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital around midnight following a cordon and search operation in the old city, a police official said.

He said two militants were killed in the brief gunbattle.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said one of the militants was carrying a ‘press card’.

“One of the killed categorised local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media,” Kumar tweeted.

According to the card, Rayees Ahmad Bhat, was editor in chief of Valley Media Service, an unknown news gathering agency.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 30: Latest News

Advertisement