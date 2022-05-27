J&K TV artiste’s killers posed as fellow artistes: Father

THE KILLERS of Ambreen Bhat, a 35-year-old local TV artiste who was shot dead at her home in Hushroo village of Chadoora on Wednesday, came posing as fellow artistes who wanted her to work with them for a shoot, according to her father.

“Ambreen was sleeping when two people came to our house. Her nephew was standing outside. One of the youth asked him where is aunty (Ambreen). He said she is sleeping inside. They asked him to call her,” said Khazir Mohammad Bhat, Ambreen’s father.

“When Ambreen came out, the man asked her to attend their shooting in Budgam. She refused. As they were talking, the man took out a pistol and fired thrice. Two bullets hit Ambreen and third hit the child,” he said, referring to her 11-year-old nephew Farhan Zubair, who was standing near her.

While Ambreen was critically injured and died on way to hospital, Farhan received a bullet in his arm. He was discharged from hospital on Thursday. “He had a soft tissue firearm injury. There was no bone fracture. We cleaned his wound and discharged him,” said Dr Mian Suhail, Medical Superintendent, Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar.

Bhat said his daughter was like a son to him. “I don’t have a son. She was a son for me,” he said. “She was a bread winner for the family.”

A resident of Hushroo village, Ambreen worked as an artiste for local television. She would also sing and was popular on social media. Her Instagram account identifies her as a videomaker, who is into entertainment and singing.