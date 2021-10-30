J&K to rename govt schools after security personnel killed in area

THE JAMMU and Kashmir (J&K) administration on Friday issued orders to rename several government schools after security personnel who were killed in the area and eminent personalities hailing from the region.

About 76 educational institutions will be named after security personnel who were killed in J&K, including SPOs and constables of the J&K Police, and eminent personalities.

Listing the names, the J&K administration, in its order, said: “Sanction is hereby accorded to naming of infrastructure assets after the following martyrs/ eminent personalities…”

The Divisional Commissioner’s office has also written to all deputy commissioners across J&K, asking them to identify government schools in villages and municipal wards which can be renamed.

The decision was taken as a mark of tribute, as part of the celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence.

The list includes a government auditorium being named after singer Raj Begum, a Padma Shri awardee; three government colleges in Srinagar being named after Kashmiri novelist Akhtar Mohiuddin, playwright Moti Lal Kemmu and poet Moti Lal Saqi.

The Institute of Music and Fine Arts at the University of Kashmir will be named after Sahitya Akademi Award winner Pran Kishore Kaul; the Government Women’s College in Jammu will be named after Dogri poet Padma Sachdev.

“It is a wonderful initiative by the government which will serve as a morale booster for the security forces fighting terrorism here. Schoolchildren will learn about the supreme sacrifices of martyrs and the work and life of eminent personalities. It will also immortalise the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives while protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the nation,” said J&K DGP Dilbag Singh.