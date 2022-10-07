scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

J&K to have uniform academic calendar in all schools

This also affects admissions from the next session as the government in its order clarified that admissions to new sessions will begin in the month of March starting next year.

The move primarily affects academic session in Kashmir since Jammu already adheres to a March session, barring some areas of the Pir Panjal region. (File Photo)

TO STREAMLINE the academic calendar in schools with the rest of the country, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered that the annual examinations for classes up to the class 9 will be held in March-April. The academic calendar in Kashmir until now adhered to an October-November session, allowing for an extended winter break.

In his order issued on Friday, Principal Secretary to the J&K Government, School Education Department, Alok Kumar, said, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar including conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes up to 9th.” The order applies to all government and government recognised private schools in the Union Territory.

This also affects admissions from the next session as the government in its order clarified that admissions to new sessions will begin in the month of March starting next year.

The move primarily affects academic session in Kashmir since Jammu already adheres to a March session, barring some areas of the Pir Panjal region.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 11:51:45 pm
Next Story

In another jolt for India, Chahar sustains back and hip injuries

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement