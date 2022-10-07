J&K to have uniform academic calendar in all schools

TO STREAMLINE the academic calendar in schools with the rest of the country, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered that the annual examinations for classes up to the class 9 will be held in March-April. The academic calendar in Kashmir until now adhered to an October-November session, allowing for an extended winter break.

In his order issued on Friday, Principal Secretary to the J&K Government, School Education Department, Alok Kumar, said, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the implementation of Uniform Academic Calendar including conduct of annual examinations in March-April session for classes up to 9th.” The order applies to all government and government recognised private schools in the Union Territory.

This also affects admissions from the next session as the government in its order clarified that admissions to new sessions will begin in the month of March starting next year.

The move primarily affects academic session in Kashmir since Jammu already adheres to a March session, barring some areas of the Pir Panjal region.