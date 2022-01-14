J&K: Rights activist Ahsan Untoo arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Friday arrested human rights activist Mohammad Ahsan Untoo for allegedly “spreading secessionist agenda” through social media.

The arrest comes days after journalist Sajad Gul was arrested for “activities prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the country,” after he posted a video of a deceased militant’s family raising slogans.

In a statement issued Friday, the J&K Police said, “It was reliably learnt that Mohammad Ahsan Untoo, resident of Diver (Lolab) Kupwara, a proactive secessionist, is an active participant and speaker at Twitter spaces titled “Radio Resistance Kashmir” led by two known secessionists namely Muzammil Ayyub Thakur and Dr. Asif Dar. These known secessionists, who are accused in several cases along with Ahsan Untoo, are actively spreading hatred against the Union of India on the social media platform.”

Untoo is the chairman of the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir.

The police said that by “spreading false propaganda, disinformation campaign and hate speech” through these social media, “Untoo is not only threatening to disturb the prevailing peaceful atmosphere of UT of J&K but spread disaffection, ill-will and disharmony against the Union of India.”

Authorities have also accused him of “actively spreading the terrorist secessionist agenda” and is thus inciting youth to resort to violence and indulge in unlawful activities.

“As the aforementioned activities by Ahsan Untoo amount to commission of cognizable offence by him,” accordingly Srinagar police, while taking cognisance of the matter, they registered a case against him under relevant sections of the law. “The investigation into the matter has been initiated and accused has been arrested,” the police said adding that the accused is now under police remand and “further action under law shall follow.”