J&K: Protest in Budgam over ‘burning’ of slain Iranian commander’s portrait

People took to the streets in a village in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Tuesday and clashed with police, claiming that an Army officer removed a portrait of slain Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani from a house and set it on fire.

As the protests started to spread in the Shia-dominated areas of Budgam and Baramulla, top officials visited the area and the Army officer apologised and waved a picture of Soleimani to pacify the crowd.

Soleimani, who was the chief of Iran’s Al Quds Force – a unit of Iranian Revolutionary Guards – was killed in a US drone attack on Baghdad airport in 2020. He is a revered figure among the Shia Muslims, especially in Kashmir.

In a statement, the police said they received allegation of “misbehaviour by the security forces” at Malbuchan village of Magam.

“Today at about 1300 hours, people of village Malbuchan Magam held a protest at Magam main chowk, alleging that a party of security forces while on patrol in the village… misbehaved with the locals of the village,” police said in the statement. “Senior police and civil officers visited the spot and talked to the locals. Traffic is restored and the situation is under control.”

The statement said that senior civil and police officers assured the local people that the allegations “are being enquired into and necessary action, if required, shall be taken”.