J&K Police seize Rs 1.64 crore in cash from village near LoC

Jammu and Kashmir Police seized two bags containing Rs 1.64 crore from Saryah village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district Tuesday.

Police said that they launched a search operation in the village on the basis of credible information and found two bags containing Rs 1,64,70,600 in cash. Investigation revealed that the bags allegedly belonged to Manzoor Ahmad, son of Gulzar Hussain of Saryah. Ahmad is absconding.

The amount was seized in the presence of a Magistrate and an FIR was lodged in Nowshera police station. Further arrests are expected.

A joint team of Punjab Police and J&K Police had recently arrested Ahmad’s brother Sikandar, who allegedly sold narcotics. Police had recovered nearly Rs 29 lakh from Sikandar’s house.