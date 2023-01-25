scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Five teenagers stopped from joining militant ranks: J&K Police

Baramulla SSP Amod Nagpure told the media at a press conference that the youngsters were identified after getting the inputs.

Police said the teenagers, from Pattan area of Baramulla district, were traced after specific inputs that they were in touch with their handlers in Pakistan. (Express Photo)
J&K Police claimed to have stopped five youngsters, including two juveniles, from joining militant ranks as they were being “radicalised” by their Pakistan-based handlers. Without revealing identity of the youngsters, police said they were handed over to their families after counselling.
“Since some were juveniles, they were counselled through their parents. We wanted to give a chance to the boys. We are protecting their identity for security reasons,” he said.
Police said during the counselling, the boys revealed the modus operandi of the Pakistan-based handlers to recruit people for militant outfits. “We got complete information how they misguide young minds; how they use social media to make recruitment,” Nagpure said.
Police have appealed to the parents to keep a vigil on their children, especially their social media activities.
“There is need to keep an eye on the social media activities of children, so that our children don’t become part of their conspiracy,” Nagpure said. 
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 04:10 IST
