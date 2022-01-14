J&K parties object to suryanamaskar order

Kashmir parties Thursday objected to a government order asking colleges in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the participation of students and staff in “large scale suryanamaskar” events on Makar Sankranti.

Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said such orders by the Centre “demean” and “humiliate” Kashmiris.

National Conference vice-president and former CM Omar Abdullah tweeted: “…Would the BJP be happy if a similar order was issued to order non-Muslim students to celebrate Eid?”

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Friday.

The administration order says: “To mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti on 14th January 2022, the Government of India has desired that on the occasion, a large virtual Surya Namaskar be organised under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.”

The order also asks colleges to “ensure that all faculty members and students actively participate in this programme”.