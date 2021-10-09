J&K parties condole principal’s killing; seek L-G’s resignation

Leaders of several political parties in J&K visited the family of Supinder Kaur, the school principal killed in Srinagar in a suspected militant attack, along with another teacher, Deepak Chand, on Thursday. The mainstream parties in the UT expressed solidarity with the aggrieved family even as they flagged the rise in civilian deaths in the Union Territory.

Over the past week, seven civilians have been killed. J&K police said 28 civilians have died in militancy-related incidents this year.

Former CM and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, who met met Kaur’s family, said, “Neither Muslims, nor Sikhs or Pandits of the Valley feel safe…No one can say that there was no information about this (possible attacks).”

PDP chief and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti blamed the NDA government at the Centre. “This is the result of steps they have taken, starting from 2019,” she said.

The party also sought L-G Manoj Sinha’s resignation.

A Congress delegation led by J&K incharge and MP Rajani Patil and J&K unit chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir met families of ML Bindroo, the chemist who was killed by militants on Tuesday, and Kaur. Patil attacked the Centre for “failing to ensure peaceful atmosphere and safety of members of minority community.”