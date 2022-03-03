J&K panchayat member shot by militants: police

A panchayat member was shot by militants in the Kulgam area of South Kashmir on Wednesday evening, police said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that as per preliminary investigation, militants fired upon a panch, identified as 60-year-old Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, at Kolpora Srundoo area of Kulgam.

“In this terror incident, he had sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries,” the police said.

In a statement, the J&K unit of the BJP said that Dar had briefly joined the party but had since quit. Police also noted that Dar was an independent member of the local panchayat.

“Officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. Area has been cordoned off and search is underway,” police said.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the incident unfortunate. “Very unfortunate. I strongly condemn the assassination of Panch Mohd Yaqoob Dar and send my condolences to his family. May Allah grant the deceased Jannat,” he tweeted.

Peoples Democratic Party also condoled the death of Dar. “While the government trumpets the policy of ‘enforced peace’ in Kashmir, a panch named Mohd Yaqoob Dar is shot dead. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this hour of grief,” read a tweet from party’s Twitter handle.