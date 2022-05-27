J&K: Omar, Mehbooba visit family of slain TV artist, question normalcy claims

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said Friday that the Union Territory administration should take measures to check targeted killings in the Valley.

“We are all concerned over the series of targeted killings in the Valley. I hope the government can take measures to control such killings,” he said.

Abdullah visited the home of Kashmiri television artist Amreen Bhat, who was killed in a suspected militant attack on Wednesday. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also visited the house in Budgam district to offer condolences to the family.

Abdullah questioned the government’s claims of normalcy. “How are things normal when a person can be riddled with bullets in their home?” the National Conference vice-president asked. “Police issue statements claiming that the attackers have been killed but these attacks are not ceasing. The government needs to give serious consideration to what needs to be done to stop these attacks,” he said, referring to the police statement that Bhat’s murderers was killed in an encounter on Thursday night.

Abdullah objected to using tourism numbers as a measure of normalcy. “Normalcy would mean living our lives without fear,” he said, adding that fear was so persistent that no one knew where the next attack would take place.

Mufti, who visited Bhat’s residence earlier in the day, lashed out at the central government. “Killings of innocent Kashmiris, whether it is Rahul Bhat, Saifullah Qadri or Amreen Bhat, have become the order of the day. The muscular policy of the Centre is resulting in the deterioration of the situation,” she said.

The PDP leader lamented that while civilians were being killed “every day”, the BJP-led central government was viewing the Union Territory “through a security prism and on a religious basis because of its Muslim majority” status.

After her visit to the family, Mufti tweeted, “Shocked to know that no one from LG admin has bothered to visit them. A sole breadwinner, she struggled to make ends meet. Hope the govt takes her circumstances into consideration & extends help.”

The attackers who fatally shot 35-year-old Bhat at Chadoora came posing as fellow artists who wanted her to work with them for a shoot, according to her father Khazir Mohammad Bhat.

Bhat worked as an artist for local television and was popular on social media. Her Instagram account identifies her as a “video-maker who is into entertainment and singing”.