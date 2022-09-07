scorecardresearch
J&K administrative officer suspended over objectionable remarks against subordinate

The suspension order had followed a complaint which accused the officer of passing remarks while having lunch along with four of his subordinates at a local restaurant during office hours on Tuesday afternoon.

The complaint said, “The officer made objectionable remarks after one of his subordinates ordered vegetarian food.”

A Jammu Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer in the border district of Rajouri has been suspended following allegations that he made objectionable remarks against a particular religion and hurt the sentiments of a subordinate official.

Identifying him as Assistant Commissioner (Panchayat) Abdul Rashid Kohli, the suspension order issued by Rajouri District Magistrate Vikas Kundal referred to the setting up of a committee headed by Additional District Development Commissioner Pawan Parihar to hold an enquiry in the matter. The committee will submit its report within 15 days, it added.

“The conduct of the officer was not only in violation of the service conduct rules, but it also hurt religious sentiments of another community and it had the potential of creating a law and order problem in the district,” the suspension order said.

