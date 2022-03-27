J&K: Militants barge into SPO’s home, kill him

Suspected militants on Saturday killed a Special Police Officer (SPO) and wounded his brother in a shootout in Central Kashmir’s Budgam.

On Saturday evening, militants barged into the house of the SPO Ishfaq Ahmad at Chadbugh village of Budgam and fired indiscriminately on him. In the shootout, the police officer and his brother were critically wounded.

Both were taken to a hospital in Srinagar where doctors declared the SPO dead on arrival. The SPO’s brother is in critical condition, they said.

“SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his younger brother Umar Jan (a student) were fired upon by terrorists at their residence in village Chadbugh area of Budgam. However, Ishfaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off, search operation in progress,” the police said in a tweet.

Kashmir Valley has seen a sudden spurt in militants attacks this month. This is the third incident of militant attack in Central Kashmir’s Budgam in past fortnight.

On March 10, suspected militants abducted and killed Army soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla from Lokipora village of Budgam. Malla, who was posted in Jammu, was home on leave when he was abducted on March 8. His body was found two days later.

On March 12, paramilitary personnel Mukhtar Ahmad was shot dead by militants in Check Chotipora village of Shopian. Ahmad was home on leave as well when he was targeted by the militants.

On March 21, a civilian was shot dead by suspected militants at Gotpora village of Budgam. The police said the militants barged into the house of Tajamul Mohidin Dar and shot him dead.