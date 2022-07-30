J&K: 1 militant killed after encounter breaks out in Baramulla

A militant was killed on Saturday morning after an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

“Encounter has started at Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district,” the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. “Police and security forces are on the job.”

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official told news agency PTI.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said.

With PTI inputs