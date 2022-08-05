J&K LG: Separatism, terror out, doors opened to progress

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the administration has dismantled the “old order of separatism, terrorism, dynastic rule” and “opened doors of development” for the people of the UT in the past three years.

Friday marked the third anniversary of the revocation of special status to J&K and its bifurcation into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh.

“A lot has changed in the past three years,” the LG said, inaugurating the revamped Bakshi Stadium at Srinagar.

Announcing that August 5 will now be marked as “J&K Bhrashtachar Mukti Diwas”, Sinha said: “The widespread corruption resulting from the disorder created by separatism, terrorism and dynastic rule kept lakhs of ordinary citizens devoid of basic facilities. After dismantling the old order, we have tried to open doors for the progress of the people.”

“Projects stuck for decades have been completed and new ones are being completed within a limited time frame. The marginalised, the poor and the common people who were facing persecution in the garb of law for decades are also being taken care of,” Sinha said.

On March 31, 2020, the domicile clause was introduced in J&K through an amendment to the J&K Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act, 2010. Other than those who held Permanent Resident Certificates in the former state, West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs), safai karamcharis, children of women married outside J&K and “all migrants” were also made eligible for domicile certificate post the amendment.

J&K has remained without an elected Assembly since June 2018 after the PDP/BJP alliance split. A third tier of governance — the District Development Councils — were introduced in 2021. However, members elected to the system point out that restricted mobility, lack of technical expertise and staff as well as limited support from district-level bureaucracy and officials mar progress in carrying out official business through the councils.

In June 2021, the Prime Minister led an all-party meeting with the political leadership of Jammu and Kashmir. However, after the meeting, no further engagement has taken place.

The delimitation commission submitted its final report to the Centre earlier this year but no clear indications of an impending election have been provided as yet. In the current session of Parliament, in response to a question, the Ministry of Home Affairs said: “The Election Commission of India has initiated revision of electoral rolls of voters of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to schedule elections is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India.”

While mainstream parties in J&K have demanded the restoration of statehood, Home Minister Amit Shah has tied any movement forward in this regard to the situation in the UT being “normal”.