J&K LG Manoj Sinha invites political leaders to meeting this evening

In a major political development, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invited the leadership of mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir to a meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Wednesday.

This comes a day ahead of the onset of the Amarnath Yatra, which is being organised by the Union Territory administration for the first time since the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019.

Letters were sent out on Wednesday morning inviting leaders to a “high tea” at the Raj Bhavan auditorium. However, the invitation does not specify any agenda for the meeting to be held in the evening.

While parties have confirmed receiving the invitation, they are for now considering it and are yet to communicate a decision on attending the meeting.

This is the first such initiative since the all-party meeting in June 2021 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the political leadership of the Union Territory.