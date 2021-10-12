J&K: LeT operative arrested in connection with arms consignment case

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a person in connection to the arms consignment dropped in Mandal Phalian by a drone sent from Pakistan.

The man has been identified as Irfan Ahmead Bhat, son of Farooq Ahmead Bhat, of Verinag under Anantnag district. Additional Director General of Police for Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, said that Irfan has confessed that he was in touch with handlers across the border and that he is associated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba. Singh added that Irfan visited the area to receive the consignment.

The consignment included an AK rifle along with three magazines, 30 rounds, and one Optical sight. An FIR has been lodged under Sections 120(B) of the IPC, among others.