J&K: LeT militant killed in encounter with police

A Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was killed in a gunfight at Turkwangam area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, police said.

Police said Muneeb Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Shopian district, was a “categorised terrorist” who was part of groups involved in attacks on security forces and also in “civilian atrocities”.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol, one magazine and five rounds were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” a police statement said.

Meanwhile, in the nearby Pulwama district, a joint team of the J&K Police, the Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF arrested three alleged associates of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group.

The police identified the three as Owais Altaf, Aqib Manzoor and Waseem Ahmad Pandit, all residents of Pulwama.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested trio was involved in providing logistics and transportation to terrorists. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including an AK rifle, three magazines, 69 AK rounds and a grenade were recovered on their disclosure,” the police said.