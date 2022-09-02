scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

J&K: Labourer from West Bengal shot at in Pulwama, condition stable

At least 25 incidents of targeted attacks have taken place in the Valley this year. Last month, two labourers from Bihar were killed in separate incidents.

The J&K police said that Muneerul Islam was shifted to the district hospital in Pulwama “where his condition is stated to be stable”.

Militants shot at a labourer from West Bengal in the Newa area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Friday, resulting in the entire area being cordoned off, police said.

Last month, two labourers from Bihar were killed in separate incidents. While Mohammad Amrez, a 19-year-old labourer from Bihar, was shot dead in North Kashmir’s Bandipora on August 12, another labourer from Bihar was killed in a grenade attack at Pulwama’s Gadoora on August 4.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 01:01:15 pm
