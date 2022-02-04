J&K news portal editor arrested for social media posts ‘glorifying terrorist activities’

Journalist Fahad Shah was on Friday arrested by the J&K Police for allegedly posting social media articles “tantamount to glorifying terrorist activities and causing dent to the image of law enforcing agencies, besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country.”

Shah is the Editor-in-Chief of online news magazine The Kashmir Walla. A statement issued by the district police in Pulwama district stated that “some Facebook users and portals have been uploading anti-national content including photographs, videos and posts with criminal intention to create fear among public and the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb law and order.”

Shah was summoned to record his statement at the Pulwama police station on Friday evening after which the police issued a statement confirming his arrest.

Police said that during the course of its investigation into the matter under FIR No. 19/2022, Fahad Shah was arrested and placed in police remand. “The investigation into the matter is in progress” the statement read.

Shah was also called for questioning by the Pulwama police on February 1.

Meanwhile, former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said on Twitter, “Standing up for the truth is deemed anti national. Showing the mirror to a deeply intolerant & authoritarian government is also anti national. Fahad’s journalistic work speaks for itself & depicts the ground reality unpalatable to GOI. How many Fahad’s will you arrest?”

The digital magazine, started formally in 2011, reports on news and socio-cultural issues from Jammu and Kashmir.

In January this year, Sajad Gul, a trainee reporter with The Kashmir Walla was also arrested for posting tweets allegedly aimed at “provoking the people against the government and spread animosity.” Gul has since been booked under provisions of the Public Safety Act.