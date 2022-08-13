scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin

All the four employees were dismissed from service under Article 311 of the Constitution which enables the government to sack its employees without an inquiry.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
Updated: August 13, 2022 11:40:48 am
Syed Salahuddin, Hizbul Mujahideen, Jammu and Kashmir administrationHizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son Syed Abdul Mueed is among those who were sacked. (file)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Saturday sacked its four employees including son of Syed Salahuddin, the chief of banned Hizbul Mujahideen, and the wife of terror-funding accused Bitta Karate, officials said.

All the four employees were dismissed from service under Article 311 of the Constitution which enables the government to sack its employees without an inquiry.

Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate is currently in judicial custody in terror-funding cases, officials said. His wife Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services officer, was posted in the Directorate of Rural Development.

Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager, Information and Technology at Department of industries and Commerce, is son of Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based chief of banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forwardPremium
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward

The others dismissed are: Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, Scientist; and Majid Hussain Qadiri (senior Assistant Professor) in Kashmir University.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 11:34:21 am

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

4

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

5

Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Drought declared in parts of England: What does it mean?
Drought declared in parts of England: What does it mean?
Explained: Why is there a divide between social media companies over a se...
Explained: Why is there a divide between social media companies over a se...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Goa panchayat polls: CM Sawant claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024...
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days
Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days
As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed nature of our democracy
Suhas Palshikar writes

As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed nature of our democracy

CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

CSK can't use MS Dhoni as mentor in SA T20 League

'Barbaric': Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

'Barbaric': Writers, activists condemn attack on Salman Rushdie

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory
Goa panchayat polls

CM claims clean sweep, says confident of 2024 victory

Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

Village in Tejashwi seat rejoices in RJD return, awaits better days

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?
Explained

What is Chronic Fatigue Syndrome?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

FBI seized top secret documents at Trump's home; Espionage Act cited

FBI seized top secret documents at Trump's home; Espionage Act cited

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

Actor Anne Heche 'legally dead' after car crash, Priyanka Chopra mourns

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement