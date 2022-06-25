Jammu and Kashmir forms panel for G20 meetings in 2023

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has constituted an overall coordination committee for meetings to be held in 2023, as India assumes the presidency of the G20.

The committee will be chaired by the UT’s Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department with Commissioner/Secretary, Transport Department, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department, Administrative Secretary, Hospitality & Protocol Department, and Administrative Secretary, Culture Department, as its members.

The Principal Secretary to the government, Housing & UD, will also be the UT-level nodal officer to coordinate the arrangements for G20 meetings next year.

With the cancellation of the GST council meetings that were scheduled to be held in Kashmir, this month being moved to Chandigarh, last minute, the G20 meetings are likely to be J&K’s first major event since the revocation of the former state’s special status in 2019.

As a Troika-member, India is working closely with Indonesia and Italy to ensure consistency and further strengthening the G20 agenda. India will assume the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia, and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in India in 2023, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

In September 2021, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was appointed as India’s Sherpa for the G20.