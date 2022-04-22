J&K encounter: Four militants, including LeT commander, killed in ongoing operation

A total of four militants, including a top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander, were killed in an overnight gunfight that began Thursday in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the authorities said. Four soldiers and a policeman were also injured, they added.

The gunfight between the militants and a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the army started at dawn on Thursday in Malwah village bordering Budgam and Baramulla districts and entered the second day on Friday, officers said. On Thursday, three militants were killed while another militant was killed on Friday morning, the police said.

“BaramullaEncounterUpdate: Another terrorist killed. (Total 04). Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir zone police tweeted Friday morning.

On Thursday, the police said LeT commander Mohammad Yousuf Dar alias Yousuf Kantroo was among the militants killed in the gunfight. “Top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo killed in Baramulla encounter. He was involved in several killings of civilians and security force personnel including recent killing of JKP’s SPO (Special Police Officer) and his brother, a soldier and one civilian in Budgam district,” the police had quoted IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar in a tweet.

The officers said Dar was behind the killing of the District Development Council (DDC) chairperson Bhupinder Singh who was killed in the Khag area of Budgam two years ago. The police have termed Dar’s killing as a “big success” for the security establishment.

On Thursday, the joint team was cordoning off Malwah village in Baramulla after inputs about the presence of militants when the latter opened indiscriminate fire and tried to break the security cordon. In the initial burst of gunfire, three soldiers were injured. In the subsequent gunfight, a soldier and a policeman were injured. The injured soldiers and the policeman were rushed to a hospital.

Dar first joined militancy in 2000 and had been arrested twice only to be released later, authorities said. Since 2017, he had been active and was among the most wanted militant commanders in central Kashmir. Police sources said he usually operated in central Kashmir’s Budgam district as well as Baramulla and Srinagar districts.

The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the three other militants killed.

North Kashmir has seen very few gunfights between the forces and militants in recent times. According to official figures, most foreign militants are based in north Kashmir and they are also well-trained and know better survival tactics.