J&K departments put up Hindu staff transfer list online, staff say puts us at risk

While the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered transfer of Kashmiri Hindu employees to relatively safer locations in the Valley following a spike in targeted attacks by militants, the administration’s decision to put these orders in public domain has raised concern among these employees. They feel public announcement of their postings have put their lives at risk.

While the Directorate of School Education subsequently removed the orders from its website, they continue to remain posted on the website of Rural Development Department.

Director, Rural Development (Kashmir), Imam Din told The Sunday Express that he is not aware that the orders are still up on the department’s website. “Are the orders posted on our website,” he asked. “Let me check it first.”

Over the last few days, the UT administration has transferred hundreds of employees, appointed under the Prime Minister’s Relief and Rehabilitation package, to “safer locations” in Srinagar and other district headquarters in the Valley. Under pressure to show compliance of the administration’s directions to immediately transfer these employees, the Education Department and the Rural Development Department put these transfer orders on their websites.

With the orders showing their new places of posting, Kashmiri Pandit employees say it has put their lives at risk, making them easy targets for militants. “Obviously this is a matter of concern for us in the kind of situation we are living in,” Vikas Hangloo, a Kashmiri Pandit employee, said. “Since yesterday, we have been seeing orders, with name and place of posting, circulating on WhatsApp. This has put us at risk. In fact, some political parties have also raised concern over this.”

Director, Education, Tasduq Hussain Mir did not respond to repeated calls and messages for a comment.

In Kashmir, the BJP has termed the decision to post the transfer orders online as a “big security breach” and demanded action against government officers responsible for this. “Making the list public on social platforms is a big security breach, as terrorists now have a clear idea on who is posted where,” J&K BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said. “The government must take a strong note of it and find out who is making the fresh transfer lists…public at a time when target killings are taking place in the Valley”.