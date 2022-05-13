J&K delimitation exercise: Plea in SC to increase Assembly seats; Centre, UT asked to submit report

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2022 2:04:34 pm
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a report from Centre and the Jammu and kashmir administration over a plea against the delimitation exercise in the Union Territory. The petition sought an increase in the number of seats in Jammu and Kashmir from 83 to 90.
