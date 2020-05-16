J&K: Cop killed in militant attack at Kulgam

The police officer was declared brought dead to the hospital. (Representational) The police officer was declared brought dead to the hospital. (Representational)

A police head constable was killed by militants in an attack at a security forces’ party in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday.

The militants fired upon the police and CRPF deployment party at Main Chowk at Frisal in the South Kashmir district, PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

The police personnel, identified as Head Constable Muhammad Amin, succumbed to injuries and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

(With inputs from Agencies)

