Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

J&K: Civilian killed in ‘accidental’ firing in Pulwama, cop arrested

Asif Ahmad Padroo (25), was hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service rifle of a policeman at Haal in Pulwama.

A civilian was killed on Wednesday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in alleged accidental firing by a policeman who has been arrested, officials said.

Political parties, including the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, condemned the incident and demanded a “credible probe”.

Asif Ahmad Padroo (25), was hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the service rifle of a policeman at Haal in Pulwama around 10 am. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

According to officials, the “erring” policeman has been arrested and a case under relevant sections of the law registered.
The investigation into the circumstances leading to Padroo’s death has started, they said.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the death of Padroo.

“As if the harsh measures put in place causing grave inconvenience to the people in Kashmir weren’t enough, Asif from Pulwama paid with his life in the name of ensuring security for HM’s visit. My heart goes out to his family,” Mufti tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the killing was highly condemnable.

“The killing of an unarmed civilian in an ‘accidental fire’ incident in Pulwama district is highly condemnable. There must be a swift, credible & transparent probe into this death. Those responsible must be punished to the fullest extent possible,” Abdullah tweeted.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami demanded a credible probe into the killing.

“Deeply pained by the unfortunate incident in which an innocent young man lost his life in Hall village of Pulwama. There must be a credible probe into the incident. Sharing the pain and grief of the bereaved family,” Tarigami tweeted.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 10:39:32 pm
