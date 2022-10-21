scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

J&K administration asks Mehbooba Mufti to vacate official bungalow

Asked if she will challenge the notice in the court of law, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief said she will consult her legal team.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti at a press conference after a Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) meeting, in Srinagar, Saturday, Oct 15, 2022. (PTI/File)

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has been served a notice to vacate her official bungalow in the high-security Gupkar area in Srinagar.

“The notice to evict from Fair View was served to me a few days ago. This has not come as a surprise and is along the expected lines,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister told news agency PTI.

She said although the notice mentions that the bungalow is meant for the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, that is not the case.

“This place was allotted to my father (Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) in December 2005, after he relinquished the chief minister’s office. So the grounds mentioned by the administration are not correct,” Mufti said.

“I do not own a place where I can stay. So I have to consult my legal team before taking a decision,” she said.

