Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

J&K: 9 assets of Jamat-e-Islami sealed

The agency on Thursday said it has unearthed assets worth crores of the socio-religious organisation, and sealed nine properties in south Kashmir's Shopian.

The JeI, one of the largest cadre-based organisations of J&K, was banned by the Centre in February 2019, few days after the Balakot strike. (Representational/File)

THREE YEARS after the Centre banned Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Investigating Agency (SIA) has launched another crackdown against the organisation and its assets.

The agency on Thursday said it has unearthed assets worth crores of the socio-religious organisation, and sealed nine properties in south Kashmir’s Shopian. The sealed assets include a school run under the Falah-e-Aam Trust, an office of Jamat-e-Islami and some plots of land worth Rs 2.5 crore.

“(The) SIA has identified huge assets of banned Jamat-e-Islami throughout J&K worth hundreds of crores INR,” an official release said. “Today in district Shopian properties at nine locations… have been sealed with restrictions on usage and entry.”

The SIA, which was set up last year, said it has identified 188 immovable assets of the JeI in Jammu and Kashmir an has undertaken the process to notify these properties. “These are as a result of investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 & 13 of police station Batamaloo being investigated by SIA,” the release said.

The agency said its decision to start the sealing of JeI assets from south Kashmir’s Shopian is significant because it was the first place to organise a Jamat gathering in 1942 before the organisation was formally set up.

The JeI, one of the largest cadre-based organisations of J&K, was banned by the Centre in February 2019, few days after the Balakot strike.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 01:09:54 am
