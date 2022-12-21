scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

J&K: 3 Lashkar militants killed in Pulwama

On early Tuesday, a joint team of J&K Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the Munjh Marg village in 0south Kashmir’s Shopian after inputs about the presence of militants.

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants were killed in a gunfight in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Tuesday morning. Police said the slain militants were responsible for the killing of a Kashmiri Hindu and a labourer from Nepal.

Police said the militants hiding in the area opened indiscriminate fire and tried to break the security cordon, following which the team retaliated.

“Three terrorists linked to proscribed terror outfit have been killed,” J&K Police tweeted.

“Among the three neutralised local terrorists, two were identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian, involved in killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat; and Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in the killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal,” police said, quoting A DGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar.

Police have recovered an AK 47 rifle and two pistols.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 01:33:17 am
