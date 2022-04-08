J&K: 2 civilians injured as Army men open fire

TWO CIVILIANS were injured when Army personnel allegedly opened fire during an altercation in north Kashmir’s Handwara Thursday. The Army, however, termed it “accidental” firing.

The altercation took place when local residents objected to the Army trying to take pictures of people who had gathered to offer prayers at Jama Masjid. “We were preparing for the prayers when the Army personnel entered the compound of the mosque. They were forcing some students to take pictures…,” alleged an eyewitness. “The students refused to do so. Those assembled there objected to it, leading to an argument and the Army men opened fire.”

Two persons, both shopkeepers, were injured in the firing. Police sources identified them as Mujeeb-ur-Reham Sofi and Abdul Ahad Mir. They have been moved to Srinagar for treatment.

The Army termed it an “accidental discharge of the weapon”.

“In view of the Iftaar party planned by the Army…, the troops at about 1.30 pm took few photos of Jamia Masjid Handwara to showcase happiness and offering of prayers…,” Defence spokesman Emron Musavi said. “Thereafter, they requested a local resident to get few photos from inside. It is when the local person was going to take photos, some rogue elements protested and instigated others to get into an altercation. While attempting to pacify them, two or three individuals got into a scuffle with the troops wherein there was accidental discharge of weapon.”