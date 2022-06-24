J&K L-G reviews security arrangements for upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra at a Unified Command Meeting in Srinagar. This year’s yatra will be the first since the former state was split into two Union Territories in 2019.

Security for the yatra that is scheduled to begin on June 30 was reviewed with senior police, paramilitary, army and intelligence officials of the UT.

“The officers apprised the Lieutenant Governor about the overall security situation while threadbare discussions were held on various arrangements related to Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra,” the UT administration said in a statement.

Detailed plans for telecom connectivity, health care, fire safety, electricity and water supply, weather forecasting, langar management, sanitation, lodging and disaster management were also reviewed by the LG.

“The government is committed to providing the best facilities for yatris. The improvements have been made in the arrangements as compared to the previous years. All necessary facilities including traffic management, health, communication, water sanitation are in place. We are aware of the high altitude-related issues and an adequate number of oxygen cylinders, medical beds, emergency responders, doctors, and nursing staff has been deployed to deal with any emergency situation,” LG Sinha said.

CEO, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board also briefed the meeting about services to facilitate the yatris and do’s and don’ts during the holy pilgrimage.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and senior security officers from the Home Department, J&K Police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, CRPF, BSF among others.