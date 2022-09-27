JeM militant killed in overnight gunfight in J&K’s Kulgam; a soldier, two civilians injured

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was killed in an overnight gunfight that started on Monday afternoon in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, the police said. A soldier and two civilians were also injured in the gunfight.

“One terrorist of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet. A subsequent post quoted ADGP Vijay Kumar as having identified the slain militant as Abu Huraira, a resident of Pakistan. The police said “incriminating materials, arms and ammunition”, including an AK-47 rifle, were recovered from his possession.

Late on Monday afternoon, a joint team of the police and army cordoned off Batpora village in Kulgam after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants, officers said. As the joint team zeroed in on the target, the militants hiding in the village opened fire. The forces quickly retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

The police said the injured army personnel and civilians were rushed to a hospital and their condition is stable.