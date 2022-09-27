scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

JeM militant killed in overnight gunfight in J&K’s Kulgam; a soldier, two civilians injured

On Monday afternoon, a joint team of the police and army cordoned off Batpora village after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants, officers said.

The police said "incriminating materials, arms and ammunition", including an AK-47 rifle, were recovered from the militant's possession. (Representative image)

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was killed in an overnight gunfight that started on Monday afternoon in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, the police said. A soldier and two civilians were also injured in the gunfight.

“One terrorist of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet. A subsequent post quoted ADGP Vijay Kumar as having identified the slain militant as Abu Huraira, a resident of Pakistan. The police said “incriminating materials, arms and ammunition”, including an AK-47 rifle, were recovered from his possession.

Late on Monday afternoon, a joint team of the police and army cordoned off Batpora village in Kulgam after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants, officers said. As the joint team zeroed in on the target, the militants hiding in the village opened fire. The forces quickly retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

The police said the injured army personnel and civilians were rushed to a hospital and their condition is stable.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...Premium
Kurmi club: On national path, Nitish looks east, at UP’s Sonelal Pa...
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...Premium
Interview: MD-CEO, Central bank of India | ‘During PCA years, none of our...
The Kurmis: a political historyPremium
The Kurmis: a political history
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricketPremium
Deepti Sharma and the question of law vs spirit in cricket

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 10:52:37 am
Next Story

In Japan for Shinzo Abe’s funeral, PM Modi meets counterpart Fumio Kishida

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 27: Latest News
Advertisement