JeM commander among five militants killed in J&K

Five militants including a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander were killed in two separate encounters in South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Central Kashmir’s Budgam.

Police said that four of them, including a foreigner, belonged to JeM, while one was from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

“Five terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT and JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours (SIC),” the police said in a tweet.

2 operations were launched during the night at Charareshrif in district Budgam and at Naira in district Pulwama. Both have concluded with killing of 01 terrorist in Budgam and 4 in Pulwama including two top JEM Commanders Zahid Wani and an Foreign terrorist from Pakistan. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 30, 2022

Four militants were killed in a gunfight that started on Saturday evening in Pulwama’s Naira village in South Kashmir. A joint team of police, army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Naira village in Pulwama after inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

As they zeroed in on the target, militants fired indiscriminately trying to break the security cordon. The joint team of forces retaliated, leading to a fierce gunfight that lasted for several hours.

The police have identified one of the slain militants as Zahid Wani, a JeM commander, and termed it a big success. Police said another slain militant is a Pakistani national.

In a separate gunfight in Budgam, a Lashkar militant was killed after a faceoff with security personnel in Chrar-e-Sharief village.

“One terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Incriminating materials including an AK 56 rifle recovered. Search going on,” the police said.

On Saturday evening, suspected militants shot dead a policeman outside his residence at Hassanpora village of Bijbehara in South Kashmir. Police said the policeman was a Head Constable and was posted in the neighbouring Kulgam district.