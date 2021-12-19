J&K: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the outskirts of Srinagar city on Sunday, the police said.

The police said the encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dara Harwan following specific input about the presence of militants in the area. Police said as they were zeroing in on the target, the hiding militants opened fire leading to a gunfight.

“(An) encounter has started at Harwan area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” J-K Police tweeted. In a subsequent tweet, Police said one militant was killed in the shootout. “SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” Police said.