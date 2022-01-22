Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Shopian district

Updated: January 22, 2022 4:08:41 pm
A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, police said.
Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in the Kilbal area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants fired on them.
The forces retaliated and the encounter broke out, the official said, adding that a militant was killed.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, he said.
The operation is going on, the official said.
