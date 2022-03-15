J&K: Security situation volatile, forces in ‘high state of readiness’, says Northern Army Commander

Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said the armed forces in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are “in a high state of readiness to face the constantly evolving threats and challenges” as the situation in the area remains “volatile”.

“At the outset, I assure you all that Northern Command is in a high state of readiness to face the constantly evolving threats and challenges,” he said, addressing officers and other ranks at an investiture ceremony in Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The security situation in Northern Command continues to remain volatile, as we are the only command in active operations facing adversaries from both the Northern & Western front, in addition to the internal security threats,” he added.

Lt Gen Dwivedi exhorted all ranks of the Northern Command to be prepared for varied challenges on the internal and external security front. “The nation looks upon us in times of crises and we have to live up to the hopes and trust reposed on us by our countrymen,” he said.

The ‘whole of nation’ approach has led to progressive improvement in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh, he said, adding the “extraordinary zeal and motivation among all ranks reassures me that security of our borders is in safe hands”.

Lt Gen Dwivedi presented 92 gallantry awards and 25 distinguished service awards to junior commissioned officers and officers of other ranks on the occasion. Of them, over a dozen were awarded for their valour during Operation Snow Leopard, including one posthumously. Operation Snow Leopard was launched by the Army to increase deployment at strategic heights along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to oversee Chinese troops.

Nineteen awards were presented posthumously to the next of kin of the soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation. Sunita Dwivedi, regional president of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), Northern Command, presented them with a token of appreciation.

Lt Gen Dwivedi described 2021 as “an exigency year for the Indian Armed Forces” in many ways, saying “our troops have displayed exceptional bravery through a well-coordinated and an aggressive response strategy on the Northern borders”. “Our forces have shown exemplary courage and remarkable fortitude in these testing times,” he said while conveying his “heartfelt gratitude to the brave soldiers of Indian Army for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty defying all odds in Op Rakshak, Op Meghdoot and Op Snow Leopard”.

“We are committed to defend India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and believe in a constructive dialogue through both military and diplomatic means to resolve the border issues,” said Lt Gen Dwivedi, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command. Restoration of peace and tranquillity to enable progress in bilateral relations has been and will remain our constant endeavour, he said, adding “we are keeping a constant watch on all developments and will take all necessary steps to protect our national interests.”

Pointing out that the Army, apart from the operational challenges on the LAC and LoC, also remain committed to providing succour in times of natural disasters, including Covid-19, he lauded the Covid warriors and their relentless efforts. Operation Sadbhavana has bridged the gap between the armed forces and the public resulting in better civil-military integration and coordination, he said, adding this has been achieved through well-orchestrated developmental works in conjunction with civil administration and assisting grassroots-level development activities in remote areas.

The Northern Army Commander said that a participative approach by all stakeholders, coupled with the integration of all agencies and synergy of efforts to enhance development, improved educational facilities and employment opportunities for the youth, will result in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

He congratulated the awardees and their proud families, saying that their “singular acts of valour and selfless sacrifice have been instrumental in our success”. He also commended the veer naris (brave women) present, who bear the unfathomable loss of their loved ones with stoic silence, and reassured them that the Army stood firmly beside them on their loss. “We are deeply committed to ensure your resettlement with utmost dignity in society,” he said.

He further expressed his gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the civil administration for their unstinted support, reiterating that a participative approach by all stakeholders coupled with integration of all agencies and synergy of efforts will address the challenges and bring the required changes. “We hope for a brighter future for all. In the end, I pray to almighty for peace and contentment for the people of this region,” he added.