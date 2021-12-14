J&K: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Poonch

Updated: December 14, 2021 11:16:26 am
A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.
The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area after inputs were received about the presence of militants there. The operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the forces
Jammu-based PRO Defence Lt Colonel Devender Anand confirmed the killing of a militant in a successful joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police at Behramgala.
Sources said that the militants were hiding in a Dhok (temporary shelters) used by nomadic Gujjars and Bakarwals during their stay at higher reaches in summer.
One AK-47 Rifle, four magazines and pouches were recovered from the site.
