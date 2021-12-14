scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
J&K: Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Poonch

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area after inputs were received about the presence of militants there.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
Updated: December 14, 2021 11:16:26 am
An encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area (File photo)

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area after inputs were received about the presence of militants there. The operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the forces

Jammu-based PRO Defence Lt Colonel Devender Anand confirmed the killing of a militant in a successful joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police at Behramgala.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sources said that the militants were hiding in a Dhok (temporary shelters) used by nomadic Gujjars and Bakarwals during their stay at higher reaches in summer.

One AK-47 Rifle, four magazines and pouches were recovered from the site.

