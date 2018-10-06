Follow Us:
Saturday, October 06, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Jammu & Kashmir municipal polls: State government declares holiday on voting days

Jammu & Kashmir municipal polls: State government declares holiday on voting days

The polls are scheduled to begin on October 8, followed by the second phase on October 10, third phase on October 13 and last phase on October 16. The counting of votes will be done on October 20.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Updated: October 6, 2018 10:02:08 pm
Jammu & Kashmir polls, J&K polls, J&K municipal polls, civic polls, Srinagar news, Indian express news The municipal polls in Jammu & Kashmir are scheduled to begin on October 8. (Representational photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir government declared Saturday public holiday on the date of voting for the municipal polls across the state.

The polls are scheduled to begin on October 8, followed by the second phase on October 10, third phase on October 13 and last phase on October 16. The counting of votes will be done on October 20.

“Public holiday shall be observed within the limits of the respective Municipal Corporations/Councils/ Committees on account of Municipal Elections 2018, on the date of polls under the Negotiable Instrument Act,1881,” an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said.

It said the holiday on account of polls would be observed only in the areas where the polling is to be held.

According to the order, special casual leave would be granted to the employees who have to go to other areas for exercising their right to franchise, for which they will demonstrate proof of voting on return.

Must Watch

For all the latest Srinagar News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement