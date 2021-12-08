J&K: Gunfight breaks out between militants & security forces at Shopian

A gunfight broke out between militants and a joint team of security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian area early on Wednesday following inputs of presence of militants.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and paramilitary forces had cordoned off the Check Cholan village in Shopian following inputs about the presence of militants there.

As the joint team reached the spot, the militants, who were hiding in the village, opened fire. “The encounter is currently going on at Check Cholan area of Shopian. The police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” J&K Police tweeted.

Police sources said that they have reports about the presence of at least two militants in the village. They added that the trapped militants likely belong to The Resistance Front (TRF) which, according to them, is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.